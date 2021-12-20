The Texas Department of Public Safety is indicating alcohol may have played a role in a Sunday night three vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 380 in Hunt County in which a driver struck a tow truck.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched at around 8 p.m. Sunday to a major accident on the highway involving a Ford pickup and a tow truck.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a Benson Brothers wrecker truck was picking up an unoccupied Chevy pickup truck on the eastbound shoulder,” Bradford said. “A 1967 Ford pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder and struck the unoccupied truck pushing it on top of the wrecker truck. The occupants of the tow truck were not inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and were not injured. The driver of the Ford was transported to Hunt County Regional with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is a possible contributing factor for the crash.”
Bradford said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.
