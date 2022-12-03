The 2022 downtown Christmas Parade of Lights featured a spectacular array of floats, marching bands, vehicles and more.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of downtown under beautiful weather conditions to enjoy the event, which was about an hour long.

The Parks and Recreation Department also hosted a parade watching party at the Municipal Building, which featured photos with Santa, a petting zoo and Letters to Santa where everyone could mail a letter to Santa and receive a naughty/nice certificate in the mail before Christmas. The movie “Pups Alone” was shown inside the Greenville Municipal Auditorium after the parade.

The list of award winners for the parade included:

1st Place - Family First Home Health

2nd Place - GEUS

Spirit of Christmas Awards:

Century 21 First Group

GHS FFA

Alliance Bank

Home for the Holidays

Top Rail Church

American Heritage Girls

Majors Field

GHS Cosmetology

Vehicle Awards:

Troy Parsons, 1959 Cadillac Convertible

Brandon King, 1980 Mote Carlo

Becca Stone, 2016 Slingshot

Jason Boyles, 2000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

