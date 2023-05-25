A Hunt County double homicide remains unsolved after 17 years.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the families of Cora McAbee and Brandon Howell are again asking for anyone with information about the deaths to come forward.
Howell, 29, and McAbee, 42, were found early on the morning of May 25, 2006 inside McAbee’s home on Private/County Road 2174, just off of Farm-To-Market Road 1903 south of Greenville.
The murders were believed to have occurred as the couple slept, sometime between 11 p.m. May 24 and 6:38 a.m. May 25, 2006. Both victims had been shot at close range multiple times.
Howell was the owner of a Greenville lawn and garden business. McAbee and Howell had been dating for about a week.
McAbee, the mother of five children, was the owner of the former Cora’s Country Café on Highway 34 South in the Cash area.
The investigation into the murders and has been assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Cold Case Team of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas in Austin.
Anyone with information concerning the case is being asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office a 903-453-6800, or to remain anonymous they can contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929 or log into http://www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net/ or mobile app P3TIPS.com
