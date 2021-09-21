Dozens of nonprofit service agencies in Hunt County and across the area have signed up to be a part of this year’s 13th anniversary North Texas Giving Day.
The official event is Thursday, Sept.23, although donors can log on now to www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org.
A list of certified non-profits are listed on the North Texas Giving Day web site and include Hunt County Shared Ministries,Hpe For You Inc., Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, No Kill Hunt County, CASA for Hunt County, Hunt County Kids, Hunt County Pets Alive and many more.
North Texas Giving Day was launched in 2009 by the Communities Foundation of Texas, based in Dallas. According to the web site, it is the most comprehensive and free public resource for connecting North Texas non-profits and their supporters.
In 2020, $58.8 million was raised through 106,000 donors benefiting more than 3,200 local nonprofits, bringing the 12-year total to more than $375 million.
