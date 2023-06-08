PARIS, Texas – TxDOT has selected Hayden Foltz, a senior at Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in Greenville as a winner in the 2023 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest.
Foltz will receive a $2,000 college scholarship, which he will apply toward his chosen field of study, psychology, at the University of Texas at Austin.
The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is presented annually in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, and recognizes students who are taking an active role in litter prevention at their school or in their community.
TxDOT is awarding a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three high school seniors. The 2023 scholarships are sponsored by iHeartMedia and Ozarka Water.
As president of the National Beta Club, Foltz charged his members with developing a solution to the trash around their high school campus. This led to him developing and implementing the Trashy Tuesdays campaign where volunteers would meet after school at least two Tuesdays a month. They’d bring gloves, trash bags, safety vests, and organization sponsors to clean up the campus.
As the campaign took off, the effort expanded throughout the town with volunteers meting at local parks to clean up trash and debris and to beautify the community.
Foltz said they continued to see a decrease in the amount of trash they collected on campus, and he feels that leading by example is the best way to motivate others not to litter.
“Our Trashy Tuesdays initiative parallels with the Don’t mess with Texas mantra. Our goal was to beautify our campaus and increase student and staff pride in our school. It has grown to a community-wide event,” said Foltz.
Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The campaign is the signature initiative for TxDOT’s litter prevention programs, which include Adopt-a-Highway, a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, and the community outreach and cleanup event the Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off. For additional information on Don’t mess with Texas, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.
