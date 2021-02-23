A dive team has returned to Lake Tawakoni, apparently to continue the search for clues in the disappearance of a Quinlan woman 30 years ago.
Calls to the Herald-Banner reported multiple vehicles and divers near the causeway on FM 751 where Carey Mae Parker’s vehicle was found and recovered earlier this month.
The discovery of the vehicle was brought about by Adventures with Purpose, a search and recovery team based out of Bend, Oregon.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said personnel with his office are among those agencies at the scene this morning.Parker was last seen in March 1991, when she was 23. At the time, Parker was working night shifts at an air-conditioning company in Terrell.
According to Patricia Gager, Parker’s sister, their father said at the time that he’d contacted a friend in local law enforcement who was supposed to have filed a missing persons report.
But in 2010, after checking with the sheriff’s office, Gager discovered the department had no missing persons record on file for Parker, so one was opened – 19 years after the date she was last seen.
