Two North Texas high schools took precautions overnight when rumors reportedly spread on social media of potential threats at their campuses.
Both the Lone Oak and Rockwall Independent School Districts sent out notices concerning the incidents, both of which were unfounded with no actual threats having been found.
Lone Oak ISD Superintendent Janee’ Carter issued a notice Wednesday night, noting that administrators in the district were made aware of a rumor that a specific student “made a threatening statement to some other students.”
Carter said an investigation was conducted immediately and revealed no indication any threat had been made.
“All accusations were false and evidence showed that some students were intentionally spreading this rumor to embarrass that student and get them in trouble,” Carter said.
Due to the investigation being handled promptly, Carter said, a max notification was not issued. By the end of the school day Wednesday, only a small number of requests for information on the incident had been submitted, each of which were answered by the administration.
“It has now come to my attention that this rumor has spread rapidly throughout our community and social media,” Carter said, prompting the issuance of the notice.
In Rockwall, the school district sent out notice of a “social media rumor” about a threat to Rockwall-Heath High School, indicating there was a social media post made late Wednesday night of a possible threat.
“The alleged incident was reported to Rockwall ISD administration, Rockwall-Heath HS campus administration, and the Heath Department of Public Safety,” the notice said. “The incident was investigated and it was determined that no threat was made.”
The school was never placed under any type of Standard Response Protocol for safety, and the district said that because rumors can spread quickly on social media, the notice was issued to help stem the tide of misinformation.
