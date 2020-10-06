Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker issued a statement this morning concerning the case in connection with Saturday night’s death of Jonathan Price in Wolfe City:
“In regards to the Officer shooting in Wolfe City, Texas on October 3, the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office is in contact with the Texas Rangers and is aware of the arrest of Shaun Lucas for the offense of murder,” Walker said. “Though an arrest has been made, our office has not received the case from the Texas Rangers as it remains an active and ongoing investigation.As is customary, this case will be filed with our office once the investigation is complete. Until then, the thorough work of the Texas Rangers and others will continue. Our office will evaluate the case and present it to the Hunt County Grand Jury upon completion of the investigation. Based on the ongoing status of the investigation, we will not comment on the facts of the case at this time.”
The next monthly session of the Hunt County grand jury is scheduled October 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.