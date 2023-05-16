In Greenville and/or Hunt County and need some free diapers? Two local organizations are teaming up this weekend to help make that possible.
Raffa Clinic and the Greenville Rotary Club are offering free diapers and supplies to 100 families this Saturday. Pre-registration is required to make sure the right-size diapers will be available.
The event is scheduled 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Ridgrecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville.
Along with free diapers, there will be baby wipes and other resources for pregnant and young families available at no cost. In order to qualify for the giveaway, recipients must live in Texas; be pregnant or your wife/girlfriend is pregnant or be the biological/adoptive parent of a child under 36 months old; and be available to come to the appointed time Saturday to pick up the diapers.
Those who don’t meet the criteria can call 903-454-9711 to discuss RAFFA providing assistance during regular office hours.
All information must be completed before the appointment is confirmed. Once the appointment request is submitted, a Raffa staff member will be in contact to conform details, such as diaper size.
Registration is available online https://www.supportraffa.com/freediapers/ and additional information is available by calling 903-454-9711.
