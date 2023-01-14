Despite ‘Ban Dem Chair’ movement defeat, supporters promise continued fight

AUSTIN — Members of the grassroots effort known as “Ban Democrat Chairs” vowed to keep pushing for the measure despite defeat.
Hundreds of Republicans from across the state arrived by bus to the Texas Capitol Thursday in the hopes of making their stance clear: They do not want house members of the minority party to be assigned chairs of house committees.
They filled the House gallery donning red T-shirts with their catchphrase, and they cheered loudly when lawmakers who backed their cause came by to say hi.
The effort, however, was a day too late.
The Texas House voted on a new rules package Wednesday that would allow the minority party — in this case Democrats— to hold chairmanships, a major blow to a pillar of the Republican Party of Texas’ legislative platform.
Chairs are powerful positions because they have the ability to stop a bill from being heard by their committee.
A bill must first pass its corresponding committee before going to the chamber floor for a vote and eventually become law. Holding all of the chairmanships would also allow the majority party to pass any laws they see fit without potential roadblocks that a chair from a different party could present.
Debbie Fredrick, from McLennan County, said she made the trip to Austin because she believed that since Republicans were voted in as the majority, they should be fully in charge of all aspects of the legislative process.
“I feel like we were flipped off,” she said. “It's like they didn't acknowledge us.”
Connie Goulding from Johnson County said she was “very disappointed with the whole thing.”
Much of the frustration stemmed from the fact that the Texas House held a vote on the rules package on Wednesday despite knowing that busloads of constituents were on their way to the capitol Thursday to be present for the vote.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, lawmakers made clear that a vote on the rules is traditionally held — though not required — on the second day of session. It was only delayed to Thursday in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, it is up to the Speaker of the House’s discretion as to when a vote on the rules takes place. This placed a target on Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont.
Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas Matt Rinald said in a statement that Phelan “showed utter contempt for Republican voters” when he did not allow the measure to even be voted on.
Phelan had previously stated that he did not favor the measure and valued placing the most knowledgeable lawmaker as chair of certain committees despite party affiliation.
“The Republican Party will use every tool at its disposal … to ensure we elect Republicans in the future who won’t voluntarily surrender political power to Democrats,” Rinaldi threatened.
At the Texas Capitol one attendee held a sign that read: Censure Dade Phelan. Another said: Dade ‘Felon’ is failing.
Even so, Republican lawmakers urged the crowd of constituents to not be so quick to anger where it prevented other conservative priorities from being impacted.
State Rep. Richard Hayes, R-Denton, told a crowd that met outside the capitol that the party still needs support from Republican and Democratic colleagues alike to push forward their personal legislative priorities.
“This is a relationship industry,” Hayes said. “(Lawmakers) are going to make about 8,000 votes. Don't kill people over the first couple of votes.”
He added that there were only lessons to be learned from the defeat and that they would push once again in the future.
“It wasn't in the cards; it was our first session,” he said. “Think how many times it took us to get constitutional carry or what we did with abortion. We’re just going to plant the seed (for future sessions).”
