QUINLAN — The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting on a drowning incident Sunday morning which involved a 2-year-old child.
Sheriff Randy Meeks issued a press release indicating that his office received a 911 call at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old male that had been found in a pool in the 600 block of Lewald Circcle.
Upon the deputy’s arrival he observed that AMR personnel were performing CPR on the child, who was transported to the Hunt Regional Hospital in Quinlan where life saving measures continued. The child was flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas TX, and his status had not been released as of Monday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation determined the child had wandered off at some point at which time a search began by the adults at the location, before he was found floating in the pool at which point they immediately called 911 and began CPR.
“This is a horrible situation where a family was enjoying a Sunday afternoon and in the blink of an eye everything changed,” Meeks said. “My thoughts and prayers are with that little boy and his family and I ask that everyone take a moment and say a prayer that he makes a full recovery.”
