A Houston man was arrested in Hunt County Wednesday and charged with human smuggling.
Jitzon Moralez Ramos, 24, of Houston was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. He remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on a charge of smuggling of persons. A bond amount was not immediately announced.
As of Thursday, it was unknown whether Moralez Ramos had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.
