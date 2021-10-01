Two suspects were arrested Thursday night as the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reportedly made two big drug busts.
One man from Greenville and one from Celeste were each taken into custody between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday.
Sammuel Angel Pena, 21, of Greenville and Bryan Clyde Soles, 22, of Celeste, were both in custody Friday morning at the Hunt County Detention Center.
Soles was being held in lieu of a total of $673,200 bond on three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between four and 400 grams; and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between one and four grams, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds and possession of dangerous drug, speeding
Pena was charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between four and 400 grams; and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, between one and four grams, possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds. Bond was set at a total of $673,000.
It was not immediately known if the suspects had attorneys or would be seeking the appointment of defense counsels by filing writs of habeas corpus with the state district courts in Hunt County.
No additional details were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.