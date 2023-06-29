The heat continues to bake Greenville and Hunt County this week, although there is at least a chance at some relief arriving in the near future.
The current heat wave has been taxing for both local and statewide electric utilities, but there is no immediate threat to the Texas power grid.
An effort is underway to provide box fans for Hunt County residents to help deal with the heat and cooling centers have been established across Texas.
Tuesday was the hottest day of the year — so far — for Greenville, as the National Weather Service reported an official high temperature of 96 degrees at Majors Field Airport, with a heat index value, what it felt like when the humidity was added in, of 113 degrees.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said power use reached a preliminary 80,828 megawatts (MW) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, topping the grid’s previous record of 80,148 MW set on July 20, 2022.
Locally, the demand wasn’t unusual for a Texas summer, according to Jimmy Dickey with GEUS.
“It looks like our peak yesterday was 114 MWs which is still below our all-time peak of 124MWs in July of 2022,” Dickey said.
ERCOT, which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state’s power load, said it has enough resources to meet current demand.
Peak demand is expected to set another record at 83,040 MW on Wednesday.
Wednesday ’s forecast for Greenville was calling for a high of 101 degrees and heat index values of as high as 118 degrees.
The extended hot blast has resulted in a demand for fans to either supplement, or in a worst case scenario, replace air conditioning in local homes.
Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers has issued a request for donations of fans, which will be distributed to area residents in need.
“At present we only have 15 left, so if you could help us replenish our stock it would help us serve our neighbors more effectively,” Jeffers said.
Box fans can be purchased locally from retailers and dropped off at the FISH headquarters, 2805 King Street in Greenville, or a monetary donation can be made through PayPal at hcsmfish.org with a note that it is for box fans.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has prepared a list of cooling centers operating during the heat wave, so that people who have no other alternative to escape the heat can find relief.
The complete list, updated daily is available at https://tinyurl.com/2krdfh8t
The National Weather Service was predicting that the strong upper ridge overhead will shift eastward and weaken by early next week. Temperatures will fall back closer to seasonal norms by Monday.
Along with the cooler weather will come an increase in afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The forecast for today was calling for another high near 100, heat index values as high as 110 and a south southwest wind around 10 mph.
