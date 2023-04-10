AUSTIN — Legislation that seeks to end diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, practices in the state is moving forward.
In two separate instances Thursday, DEI legislation faltered under Republican desire to end the common practice.
DEI refers to any policy put in place to make people of various backgrounds feel welcome and supported to succeed in the institution. It goes beyond race and gender to also include veteran status, people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and others.
The House voted Thursday to keep anti-DEI measures in the budget.
Many Democratic lawmakers pleaded with their colleagues to reconsider a rider in the budget that would ban public higher education institutions from using state funding toward diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
“What we’re saying is all you people here who now have a place at the table, all these communities who fought and bled and sometimes even died to have a seat at the table, we are being told to get up and leave. Leave this table, you are no longer included … we refuse to leave the table, we refuse to go back under,” said state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston.
Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas, filed an amendment that would remove the rider from the budget, saying that eliminating DEI initiatives “leaves Texas at an economic disadvantage and dulls its competitive edge nationally.”
“DEI policies loosen the pains of poverty for thousands of college students and elevate our public universities to become centers of intelligent Socratic discourse,” she said. “We can choose to write in our laws the justice that follows generations of forced racial isolation.”
That amendment died 83-64.
Later on Thursday, the Senate Committee on Higher Education heard public testimony on a bill that would penalize universities with DEI policies and those that use DEI in admissions or hiring.
The author of Senate Bill 17, state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said the bill is more directed at those hired by institutions rather than those who apply.
He added that it does not change any of the federal protection given by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and national origin.
“Senate Bill 17 strives to provide equal opportunity for all,” Creighton said. “It sets a goal to respect the protections under the equal protection clause, accomplishes hiring the best and the brightest and the most talented, with diversity always remaining an important priority.”
It passed out of the committee to the full Senate 8-2.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, both Republicans, have named ending DEI practices a top priority this session.
Since Abbott in February first directed state agencies to not use DEI policies when hiring, public universities have followed suit, with many prominent schools announcing an end to DEI policies and programs, including Texas Tech University, Texas A&M, the University of North Texas, the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Austin.
“Senate Bill 17 does not harm diversity efforts, but it does remove divisive agendas that have been seen to be carried out through DEI units, personnel and certain departments in Texas,” Creighton said. “We truly achieve equality and diversity by promoting different ideas, realizing that we all have different experiences and certainly hiring based on merit, making sure that who we hire is based on not political positions but certainly on competence, integrity (and) who competes well.”
