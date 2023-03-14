The Wolfe City Independent School District intends to honor and remember a former student who lost his life in October 2020.
The district has announced a formal dedication ceremony to officially name a facility next to the high school football stadium as the Jonathan Price Fieldhouse. The event has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 1 at the field house.
Price’s 32nd birthday would have been Nov. 3, 2022. He died the night of Oct. 3, 2020 when he was shot four times by rookie police officer Shaun Lucas, who was later dismissed from the Wolfe City Police Department. Price was unarmed when he was shot to death.
Jurors found Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder in late September.
Price was a member of the 2007 graduating class of Wolfe City High School and was an exceptional tail back for the school’s football team, which dominated its opponents that year.
Price’s friends and family members gathered in Wolfe City to honor his memory on his birthday and celebrate his life.
His sister, Raylisa Price, said the event at the Wolfe City Park was to have a chance for everyone to unwind from the circumstances of the previous two years and “we’re just really laying back and remembering Jonathan on his birthday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.