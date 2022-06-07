The Greenville Police Department issued a statement this morning, concerning the investigation of a deceased individual found at the scene of a vehicle fire Tuesday evening:
At about 5:50 p.m. on June 6, 2022, Greenville Fire Department responded to a possible grass fire in the area of FM 499 and FM 118. Responding GFD units located approximately 15 acres on fire north of Lee Street with limited access from CR 4103.
Once access was made to the scene to control the fire, crews discovered a vehicle burning and located a deceased individual near the vehicle. At that time, the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville Fire Marshal were requested to respond to the scene. This incident is actively being investigated by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville Fire Marshal’s Office.
