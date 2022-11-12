AUSTIN — Stephen Barbee is hoping to receive a stay of execution on the grounds that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has yet to establish religious rights guidelines following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Barbee, 55, was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Lisa Underwood and her 7-year-old son in their Fort Worth home in 2005.
Prosecutors said Barbee killed Underwood because he thought he was the father of Underwood’s unborn child and he was afraid she would tell his wife. They also said Underwood’s son walked into the room while he was killing her and was also suffocated after he tried to defend his mother.
Barbee later led police to the victim’s bodies buried together in a shallow grave in Denton County, per court documents
Underwood was seven months pregnant at the time of her murder, and DNA tests later proved that Barbee was not the father.
Barbee, who has been on death row since 2006, has previously received stays of execution, most recently in October 2021 when he requested that his pastor be able to touch his body and pray aloud with him while in the death chamber.
The U.S. Supreme Court took up the religious rights case last session with another Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who was ultimately killed by lethal injection in October.
Prior to the SCOTUS ruling, TDCJ policy limited what religious leaders could do in the chamber. In May, SCOTUS ruled that the policy was unconstitutional and directed TDCJ to update its policy to allow condemned prisoners to have a religious adviser, as well as allow the adviser to pray over them and touch them in a limited way.
Since the ruling, the TDCJ has allowed religious leaders to be present, and pray and lay hands on the inmate, but Barbee’s attorneys argue that that policy has not been explicitly written and therefore there are no clear guidelines on what can and cannot be done.
Texas Judge Kenneth Hoyt sided with Barbee’s claims last week issuing a preliminary injunction on the TDCJ, requiring that it publish a clear policy that has “been approved by its governing policy body that protects an inmates religious rights in the execution chamber (and) sets out any exceptions to that policy, further describing with precision what those exceptions are or may be.”
Hoyt said this must be done before TDCJ can proceed with the execution of Barbee scheduled for next week.
The TDCJ Communications Director Amanda Hernandez said the agency is currently appealing that ruling.
If Barbee prevails, he would have skirted execution for a third time.
The TDCJ Death Row online listing has him scheduled for execution for Nov. 16 at the Huntsville State Penitentiary. Four others have been executed in Texas in 2022.
