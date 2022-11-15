AUSTIN — The execution of Texas death row inmate Stephen Barbee will proceed after a temporary injunction was vacated by the Fifth Court of Appeals on Friday.
Barbee, 55, was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Underwood, and her 7-year-old son in their Fort Worth home in 2005.
Attorneys for Barbee attempted to stay his execution by claiming that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice had yet to establish written religious rights guidelines following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year. In that ruling, the high court found that Texas had violated the religious rights of another death row inmate when it did not allow the religious leader to lay hands and audibly pray over the inmate in the execution chamber.
Texas Judge Kenneth Hoyt sided with Barbee in early November, issuing the temporary stay and requiring the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to publish a clear policy on religious leaders in the chamber before continuing with executions.
On Friday, the appellate court said that the temporary injunction was too broad, arguing that temporary relief can only be granted to a specific defendant. Because the relief essentially halted all executions beyond Barbee’s until a policy was put in place, the Fifth Court of Appeals ruled that Hoyt’s decision was inappropriate.
“This ‘facility-wide relief’ is improper under the (Prison Litigation Reform Act) because it goes beyond relief for Barbee himself. Barbee did not bring a class action (lawsuit); he sought only individual injunctive relief in his complaint,” the Fifth Court of Appeals rulings states. “As it stands, the preliminary injunction ordering the defendants to enact a written policy on religious accommodation that would apply to all executions is overbroad and must be vacated.”
Richard Ellis, one of Barbee’s attorneys, said he plans to file a writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday in an attempt to vacate the Fifth Court of Appeals’ decision.
Barbee was sentenced to death after prosecutors said he killed Underwood because he thought he was the father of Underwood’s unborn child and he was afraid she would tell his wife. They also said Underwood’s son walked into the room while he was killing her and was also suffocated after he tried to defend his mother.
Barbee later led police to the victims’ bodies buried together in a shallow grave in Denton County, per court documents.
Underwood was seven months pregnant at the time of her murder, and DNA tests later proved that Barbee was not the father.
He is scheduled to be executed at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.