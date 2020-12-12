A death was reported early this morning at a facility belonging to the local electric utility system.
No details had been released regarding the incident as of noon today, but officials with GEUS issued the following statement:
“GEUS is working with authorities who are investigating a fatality that occurred around 3:30 a.m. this morning at the Oneal Street Substation.The decedent was not a GEUS employee. Our sympathy goes out to the family of this individual. We have no further information to report at this time.”
Additional details will be posted when they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.