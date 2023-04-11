The 2023 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show will open its gates in less than two weeks, although for anyone wanting to submit entries in the Creative Arts categories, the deadline is already here
The Fair is scheduled April 21-30 and is celebrating its 56th year. All entries for the Creative Arts Department are due at the Fairgrounds between 3-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Creative arts entries include categories including canned goods, needle art, paintings and drawings, photography, quilts, wood turnings and more.
The 2023 Creative Arts Catalog includes the full list of categories and contests as well as rules and information and is available online at https://tinyurl.com/ytkverkm.
Those seeking information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.