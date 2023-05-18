The deadline is fast approaching for anyone wanting to participate in the Greenville Police Department Kids Camp, part of the Summer Of Safety Program.
Kids Camp is scheduled at the Greenville Sixth Grade Center from June 5 through June 9, and is for students that attend school in Greenville and entering the sixth grade.
Students spend the entire week as part of a team led by a Greenville Police Officer and a Greenville ISD Police Officer competing against each other in sports, scavenger hunts, and poster contests. Students will also attend classes on drug prevention and education, cyber safety, anti-bullying, gun safety, first aid, crime scene investigation, and more.
They are also treated to a movie and popcorn. The Greenville Fire Department will spray the kids to cool them off, and the Greenville Police Department has engineered a “self- constructed” water park for an afternoon of enjoyment.
The registration deadline for this program is this Friday, May 19. The registration packet can be found at https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/1268/Kids-Camp.
Those wanting more information about any or all of the activities during the Summer Of Safety can contact Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432 or email at jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us or can contact Lieutenant Gary Barrow at 903-453-0418 or by email at gbarrow@ci.greenville.tx.us.
