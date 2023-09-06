AUSTIN – Only one witness appeared before the Senate on the second day of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial. Much of Wednesday's proceeding focused on the questioning and cross examination of that witness, Jeff Mateer, Paxton’s former second-in-command.
Mateer was one of the Office of Attorney General’s eight top employees who reported Paxton to the FBI for alleged bribery. He was not, however, one of the four whistleblowers whose settlement launched the Texas House investigation and subsequent impeachment of Paxton.
Mateer told prosecutors he reported Paxton to the FBI in 2020 because he believed Paxton’s actions made him unfit for the position.
For example, Mateer said he was surprised at Paxton’s decision to write an opinion stopping outside foreclosure sales from occurring, citing the pandemic, particularly as this was the antithesis of the Office of the Attorney General’s position on COVID-19 closures, and because Paxton had just previously fought to keep churches and other entities open.
Mateer said he was concerned that Paxton was changing course to benefit Nate Paul, a campaign donor and friend of Paxton’s, who would have benefited from the opinion because he had a pending foreclosure sale.
"The opinion took the complete opposite view. It was like if Anthony Fauci had written it,” Mateer said.
In the cross examination, Paxton's lawyer Tony Buzbee pushed back on Mateer’s statements that Paxton’s action was to benefit Paul only because he was a campaign donor, with Buzbee asking if it is not the role of the Office of Attorney General to aid an aggrieved Texan, regardless of how much or to whom they have made campaign donations.
Mateer said certainly, but it is not the role of the AG to take personal interest in a Travis County District Court case, as Paxton did. That case, too, involved Paul.
Mateer also said throughout his testimony that he tried multiple times to confront Paxton about his dealings with Paul and was hopeful that Paxton understood the potential conflict of interest and would back off.
“I was hopeful that he would allow the professionals in the Office of Attorney General to do their jobs and he wouldn’t be involved anymore,” Mateer said, adding that when it became clear that would not be the case, he and others in the OAG reported Paxton to the FBI and he resigned shortly after.
Buzbee also worked to cast doubt on those statements, arguing that Mateer failed to warn Paxton enough times before going to the FBI, to which Mateer said he spoke with Paxton on several occasions about the issues.
Buzbee focused on the fact Mateer neglected to confirm some key pieces of information directly with Paxton, including allegations that Paul renovated Paxton's home as a favor for legal help from the Office of Attorney General.
Mateer said he disagreed with what he characterized as Paxton’s decision to hire Brandon Cammack, an outside lawyer, to investigate complaints made against Paul. Buzbee said Cammack was hired for different reasons, and questioned why Mateer hadn’t asked his boss about it. Mateer said he was against the hiring of Cammack, stating he believed the attorneys already in the Office of Attorney General could handle the case.
Mateer admitted that he did not speak to Paxton directly to confirm that information.
