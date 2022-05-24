Incumbent Hunt County Precinct 2 Commissioner Randy Strait fell to challenger David Monroe 825-595, or 58.10% to 41.90% in the Republican County runoff election.
Monroe will not face a Democratic Party opponent in November and therefore will take the seat on the Commissioners Court on Jan. 1, 2023.
Strait emerged as the front-runner in the March 1 GOP primary with 42.9% of the vote to 22.6% for Monroe. Two other candidates, David McNabb Jr. and Tod McMahon, received 21.36% and 13.85%, respectively. Because Strait did not get 50% of the vote, he was forced into the runoff with Monroe.
