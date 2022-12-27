The legacy of the “King of Western Swing” will return to downtown Greenville next fall during the ninth annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest.
The dates for the festival have been set for Nov. 3-4, 2023 and the celebration always includes both free concerts and ticketed performances at multiple locations throughout the downtown area.
Full details are still to be released. Additional information about the event is available at www.bobwillsfiddlefest.com
Wills was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1968, the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, and he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his significant contributions to American music from the 1930s to the 1960s.
