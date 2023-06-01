It will be this fall before a new representative is chosen by voters to fill the Texas House District 2 seat.
Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Monday night setting Tuesday, Nov. 7 as the special election date to fill the unexpired term in House District 2 of the Texas House of Representatives, which represents Hunt, Van Zandt and Hopkins counties.
Seven potential candidates have already lined up, announcing they are planning to run for the post.
Several of those who have announced they are running are scheduled to meet in Greenville next week for a meet the candidates event.
The Hunt County GOP Club is hosting a “Meet The Candidates” forum at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5 at the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville. The public is invited to attend the event, although organizers note space may be a consideration.
As of Wednesday morning the candidates who have announced included Brent Money, Doug Roszhart, Jill S. Dutton; David A. VanTrease, Heath Enix Hyde; Krista Schild and Kenneth Neal Barker.
A special election could be held on the next uniform election date, which would be November 7.
Slaton was expelled from the Texas House May 9, becoming the first member of the Legislature to be cast out of office since 1927.
The expulsion was unanimous, even after Slaton resigned following the release of a report which determined that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an aide.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 23.
