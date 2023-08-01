Darren Duke, the longtime head coach and assistant coach of the Greenville Lions' football team, has resigned.
"Greenville ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Darren Duke has resigned/retired from his role with the district effective immediately," according to a release by the Greenville Independent School District. "Athletic programs and practices will continue without interruption as we prepare for the upcoming school year. We will communicate with students and parents regarding an interim or permanent position as soon as it is filled."
Duke had been the head coach/AD of the Lions since 2016. He was also an assistant coach under previous head football coach/AD Marvin Sedberry, who coached the Lions to nine playoff trips. Duke served as a defensive coordinator on the football staff and as the lions' head track and field coach.
Duke has a 44-68-0 record as a head football coach including four seasons at Dallas Conrad where his teams went 3-6, 5-6, 7-4 and 6-6. The last three Conrad teams made the playoffs.
His Greenville Lion teams went 1-9, 5-5, 2-7, 6-5, 4-5, 3-7 and 2-8 The 2019 and 2020 teams made the playoffs.
The Greenville Lions' freshman team started 2023 practice on Monday.
The varsity and junior varsity teams were scheduled to start practice at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. The Lions are to open the season at home on Aug. 25 against Lake Dallas.
