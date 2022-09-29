Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped in Greenville on Tuesday as part of his campaign tour through Texas, urging his supporters to help him win re-election and to assist all GOP candidates on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
During his visit at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, Patrick addressed several issues that Republicans have been pushing, including the crisis on the Texas-Mexico border. Patrick said the State of Texas, which typically spends approximately $400 million per year on border security, has spent $4 billion so far in 2022.
“That’s Texas taxpayer dollars we shouldn’t have to spend,” Patrick said, adding that it should be a priority for President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. “They don’t care about the values we stand for.”
Patrick said his campaign is reaching 130 cities in Texas, many in rural areas such as Greenville.
“This is where the votes are going to come from,” he said.
In that regard, Patrick urged his supporters to work even harder during this election cycle to reach out to voters, especially those who may not have made up their mind on a candidate. But he stressed that campaign workers shouldn’t try to force voters to make a decision they may not be ready for.
“Just say that it is important to vote and tell them who you are voting for,” he said.
Patrick also indicated that, if elected, he would push to pull Texas away from renewable energy and toward natural gas, which would help make the state better prepared in the event of a major weather disaster such as 2020’s Winter Storm Uri.
“That is my No. 1 priority next session,” he said. “We have to improve the grid.”
Patrick was asked by Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall about the mental health problem, which is an especially difficult issue locally with more than half the inmates in the Hunt County Detention Center diagnosed with mental health conditions.
Patrick said mental illness is common among jail populations across Texas, but solutions will not be easy.
“I want to build more mental health care hospitals, but we don’t have enough psychologists and psychiatrists for the ones we have,” he said.
