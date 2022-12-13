Areas of the northern end of Hunt County near the Fannin County line reportedly received damage from this morning’s storms.
The Hunt County Emergency Management Office reported at 10:48 a.m. that Wolfe City Fire Rescue was indicating an overturned RV and multiple homes had been damaged along FM 816 and County Road 1019. Office has personnel dispatched.
Hunt County American Medical Response had a unit stationed in Celeste during the morning, after reports of storm damage in/near the City of Leonard.
