A culinary arts teacher at the Royse City Independent School District has been arrested on an obscenity charge following a month-long investigation.
District officials say Christopher Daniel Parker is no longer cooking anything for the Royse City ISD.
“He has not and will not return to the campus,” said Adi Bryant, the district’s Chief Communications Officer, in a statement issued Thursday to parents and staff.
Parker, of Fate, was taken into custody Thursday by the Royse City Police Department on a charge of promoting, producing or directing obscene material, a state jail felony.
Parker was booked into the Rockwall County Jail and later released on $1,500 bond.
According to the statement from the Royse City ISD, allegations surrounding Parker, the Royse City High School Culinary Teacher were brought to school officials on March 30.a
“The district took prompt action and Parker was immediately prohibited from campus, interviewed and placed on administrative leave,” Bryant said.
Parker’s arrest was said to be due to allegations that he presented inappropriate content to students. Parker was first employed in Royse City ISD at RCHS in August 2022.
“The safety of our students is our most important priority,” Bryant said. “Students and guardians are highly encouraged to contact school administrators if you become aware of any concerning allegations.”
