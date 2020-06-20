A crowd gathered Saturday morning in front of the Hunt County Courthouse in Greenville to attend the Constitutional Freedom Rally hosted by the Texas Liberty Defenders group.
The event focused on multiple causes, from calls to allow all businesses and government agencies to fully reopen, to opposition to requiring residents to take a potential future vaccine preventing the COVID-19 virus to the decision by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to allow local governments to decide whether to order businesses to require face masks.
Organizer Missy Reeh-Weakley said the group was formed earlier this year in response to the what it feels are burdensome government regulations.
“We are fed up,” she said. “We have had three months of this.”
She urged those in attendance to do their research about the issues online.
“And double check it and triple check it. The information is out there,” Reeh-Weakley said. “Say it with me, ’No mask mandates.’”
The protest was also scheduled to feature retired Lt. Colonel Allen B. West as the keynote speaker and include speeches from multiple Republican Party candidates in upcoming elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.