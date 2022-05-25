Tim and Aletha Kruse placed 21 crosses Wednesday outside the Greenville Independent School District Wesley Martin Administration Building, 4004 Moulton Street in Greenville. The crosses represent the 19 children and two teachers killed Tuesday in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.
The Kruses are the organizers of the Greenville Flags project, which displays hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass in Greenville. The crosses represent every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, who were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Volunteers are being asked to assist with the installation of the project, scheduled for Thursday evening in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.
