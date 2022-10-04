A portion of State Highway 24 in Commerce may be closed temporarily early Thursday morning … or it may not.
Two different messages were being circulated Monday morning concerning a proposed project to relocate cable lines across the highway not far from the intersection of Culver Street.
Digital signs were posted over the weekend, publicizing the closure.
Hunt County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Steven Harrison issued a statement in an attempt to clear up the confusion.
“TxDOT has told me that starting this Thursday starting around midnight until around 4 a.m. Hwy. 24 will intermittently be closed down,” Harrison said. “This is the only time and day this is suppose to be closed. A contractor is pulling seven cables across the north and south bound lanes, just south of the Walmart entrance/exit. They do have a permit for this closure. They are suppose to pull each cable separately so the road does not have to be closed very long each time.”
However, Tim McAlavy, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District said the project had not yet been approved.
“Spectrum Communications placed those signs/message boards,” McAlavy said. “However, they have not obtained a permit necessary to pull a fibre optic cable across state Hwy. 24, so we are asking them to remove the signs. When they obtain a permit and schedule the job, we will issue a news release.”
If and when an official announcement is available, it will be posted at herald banner.com
