Criminal Justice Department adds security steps after recent inmate escape, manhunt

AUSTIN — Following the escape of an inmate last month, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it is working to retrofit transport buses with cameras and add extra staff to prevent similar escapes from occurring.
During a Wednesday joint meeting of the state House Corrections and County Affairs committees, lawmakers questioned Bryan Collier, the department’s executive director, on last month’s escape that led to a three-week manhunt for convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez. Lopez, 46, escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus after stabbing a correctional officer.
Lopez was fatally shot by law enforcement south of San Antonio in early June after authorities said he killed five members of the same family, including four children, in north Texas a day before.
Collier said the state department is trying to keep similar escapes from happening in the future.
“The truly senseless murders of the Collins family has struck our agency to its deepest core,” Collier said. “There were a series of errors that led to the ability of inmate Lopez to escape from our custody, and we failed to meet our mission, which is to deliver public safety. That should not have happened, (and) our agency has taken several steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”
Inmates are transferred for myriad reasons, including for medical appointments, program completion, recent intakes and court proceedings. Inmates are also transferred for state statute compliance, such as the requirement that inmates be relocated closer to where they will live following their sentence, Collier said.
After Lopez’s escape, the state Criminal Justice Department announced that it would suspend the transporting of inmates until it could evaluate its current practices. Collier said officials continue to perform medical and intake transports and follow state statute for required transports, but regular routine transports have stopped.
In the meantime, the agency is identifying ways to reduce the number of overall transports, Collier said. The expansion of telemedicine has helped, and officials also are looking into mobile imaging that would allow for X-ray and MRI machines to come to the inmate instead, he said.
If a transport is absolutely imperative, a new agency measure now requires three corrections officers to be present, Collier said. During Lopez’s escape, there were two officers present.
Collier said that about seven years ago, it was standard practice to have three officers present, but staffing limitations reduced it to two. He said raising the requirement to three would be difficult because the department continues to struggle with job vacancies and high turnover.
The state department has about 118,000 inmates across 98 facilities in Texas. On any given day, about 2,000 are transported for different reasons. The agency is currently operating at 75% staffing, with 8,000 positions vacant of the 24,000 total corrections jobs available, officials said.
Collier said the agency is looking into ways it can free up staff positions and relocate employees to where they are most needed, but he said it would take time to fill all of the vacant slots.
“I don't blame this event on staffing, but I will tell you it's an underlying issue in everything that we do,” Collier said.
Other changes to be made include adding surveillance cameras to transport vehicles and transporting high-risk inmates like Lopez individually rather than in a group, he said.
The department also enhanced its search procedures, he said.
Lopez was believed to have had either a handcuff key or a makeshift key that allowed him to break free from handcuffs and leg irons. Corrections officers will now ensure that inmates change clothes so that the clothes they leave the unit in are not the same that they have on when they enter the transport, and that they go through metal detectors. Collier added that the agency is looking into obtaining wave millimeter scanners, similar to what are used at airports, for enhanced searches.
Collier said there likely would be more changes and updates to procedures in the future.
The state department is conducting an internal review and has contracted for a second review from security consultants who specialize in corrections. The Texas Rangers, the state’s investigative arm, are also conducting a full investigation into the event as well as what has been done to address it.
“(The state department) has an obligation to be accountable, transparent and thorough as we identify the failures that led to the escape and also work to ensure that the errors that lead to this tragedy cannot repeat themselves ever,” Collier said.
