Two COVID-19 vaccination events are scheduled in Hunt County this week.
• Carevide is holding a clinic today for anyone 12 years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received their first vaccine at an earlier clinic will be able to receive their second vaccine. Those attending will need to bring their vaccine card if it will be their second dose.
Anyone who wants to receive their first vaccine may also come to the clinic, which will be open to the public, including Greenville ISD students, teachers and families. Carevide will work with those receiving their first vaccine to be sure they will receive their second vaccine in the recommended timeframe. The clinic will be from 4-7 p.m. in the Greenville High School Auditorium.
• Carevide is also hosting an immunization clinic between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at Community Seeds, 602 College Street in Lone Oak.
• A list of locations with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
