The grounds of the Hunt County Courthouse will be filled with fields of blue, starting this weekend, to show support for the victims of child abuse.
April has been proclaimed as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Hunt County and Friday will be Go Blue Day, according to Lori Cope with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County.
“ At noon we will taking our annual photo on the steps of the courthouse and then we will be planting blue pinwheels and flags,” Cope said. “The pinwheels represent each child served in 2022 by the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), and the flags represent each child served last year by CASA.”
In 2022, CASA volunteers in Hunt County advocated for 177 children, 100% of those placed into the foster care system in the county.
The Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) program is the front door for the child abuse investigation process to provide a collaborative response to children impacted by abuse.
Every child through the CAC has a chance for their voice to be heard and the healing process to begin. In Last year, CAC staff and volunteers in Hunt County served 737 children.
Friday’s photo and planting project will also likely include representatives from law enforcement, judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys, Hunt County’s Child Protective Services agency and the Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Caddo Creek Chapter.
The pinwheels and flags will remain in place throughout the month, as April has been declared as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in Hunt County.
For prevention and reporting information individuals can contact CASA for Hunt County by calling at 903-450-4410 or email casa4huntcounty@msn.com or the CAC at 903-454-9999.
