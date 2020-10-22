County tops 30 COVID-19 deaths

Hunt County has reported more than 30 deaths connected to COVID-19, with the numbers from the state health department even higher.
Almost 200 people have been confirmed with the virus in the county in the past two weeks and Texas A&M-Commerce is indicating more than 100 students and employees are currently affected.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Thursday morning that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest five cases included two from the Greenville ZIP codes and one each from Campbell, Celeste and Caddo Mills.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county had reported two fatalities connected to COVID-19 this week, both females from Greenville aged 65-plus.
Hunt County had reported 1,944 total cases through Tuesday morning, representing an increase of 95 cases in the past week and 194 confirmed cases since Oct. 8.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, issued Thursday morning, indicated 1,696 people had recovered from the virus in Hunt County, an increase of 44 people since Oct. 15 and 101 patients in the past two weeks.
A total of 31 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 43 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 38 as of Thursday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 23,851 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 1,487 more than one week earlier.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
Texas A&M-Commerce reported 65 students and four employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating. Thursday, while 33 students and 12 employees had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and were quarantined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.