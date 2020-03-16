Hunt County officials will be meeting in an emergency session this afternoon, to continue addressing the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court has scheduled the emergency meeting for 1 p.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
The session follows steps announced Friday, including postponing a hearing on a proposed emergency management district and curtailing visitation at the Hunt County Detention Center.
The county issued a statement Friday announcing all jury trials scheduled for the weeks of March 16 and March 23 had been suspended.
A public hearing about the creation of a proposed emergency services district, or ESD, which had been scheduled this evening at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville, was postponed. All visitation at the Hunt County Detention Center was cancelled until county officials are able to meet and discuss further necessary action.
