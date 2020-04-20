Hunt County reported a surge in COVID-19 cases during the weekend, with six more people listed as being confirmed with the virus.
A total of 32 individuals have been confirmed as of Monday morning.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the Hunt County Health Department completed initial investigations and determined \the 27th and 28th individuals included a male, aged 50-64 residing in ZIP Code 75401; and a female, aged 50-64, residing in ZIP Code 75474.
The 29th and 30th positive test results included a female, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401; and a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75428.
The 31st and 32nd positive test results for COVID-19 included a female, aged 31-49 residing in ZIP Code 75135; and a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401.
