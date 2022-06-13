Hunt County is expected to remain under a “high” danger of grass and wild fires for the next few days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, as temperatures rise to at or near the 100 degree mark, and with winds continuing to gust out of the south each afternoon.
The National Weather Service is calling for it to be sunny and hot today, with a high near 100 and heat index values as high as 106, with south southwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Hunt County is not under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging anyone considering a controlled burn to use extreme caution.
