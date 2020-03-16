All Hunt County offices will be closed for at least another week, as county officials issued a public health emergency in seeking to address the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a resolution at the close of a Monday afternoon emergency meeting. While the measure will be in place until another meeting is scheduled for next Monday, the unprecedented closures are expected to be effective until such time as the medical crisis is over.
“We’re going to take this one day at a time,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall. “We are in uncharted waters.”
The resolution would also conceivably adversely impact the 53rd annual Hunt County Fair, which is scheduled April 17-26.
The declaration prohibits gatherings of more than 500 people at county facilities, based on federal and state health official recommendations.
Stovall said the best estimates he’s received about the COVID-19 situation has the virus being brought under control in six to eight weeks.
“That’s going to be right in the middle of the Fair,” Stovall said.
Monday’s resolution calls for all county buildings to be closed until March 23, at which time the commissioners will be meeting again and will address whether to extend the measure.
“I think seven days at a time is pretty much what we need to do,” Stovall said.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray agreed, noting that the emergency resolution must be renewed on a weekly basis.
In the event one or more of the commissioners themselves fall ill, a quorum can be maintained by setting up a video conference for the meetings.
“We can definitely make that happen,” Ray said.
All visitation of inmates at the Hunt County Detention Center has also been curtailed.
“It won’t be lifted until such time as the designation is lifted by the commissioners court, “ said Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Buddy Oxford.
And 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench said the transfer of inmates to and from the jail and the courthouse will also be suspended, with judges and justices of the peace having the authority to hold court hearings outside of the courthouse.
All trials and interim hearings planned for the courts have been suspended during the emergency declaration. Although Bench said there is no definite plan for beyond the next seven days.
“We’re taking each week as we come to it,” Bench said.
The juvenile and adult probation departments are not directly subject to the emergency declaration, as they are under the jurisdiction of the district courts and not Hunt County.
Bench said steps are being taken to monitor non-violent offenders off-site.
“That is going to be done as much as possible electronically and over the telephone,” Bench said.
However, high-risk probationers will still be checked personally.
“There are some people you just have to keep eyes on,” Bench said. “We’re going to protect our public safety.”
The lobby of the Hunt County Tax Office will be closed to the public, although payments will still be available through the drive-through.
County employees are expected to continue to receive their pay during the interim.
