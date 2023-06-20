Hunt County lost almost 400 jobs between April and May, as the local unemployment rate rose significantly, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Statewide, Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the strength of the growing Texas workforce and the state’s robust jobs economy following the release of May employment data showing Texas again smashing all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force.
“Texas’ robust economy stands apart as a model for the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are more Texans working than ever before, Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas has also smashed the record for total jobs 20 months in a row, proof that jobs grow and people prosper where free enterprise flourishes. With the Texas labor force now surpassing 15 million people and larger than the population in 46 states, we truly are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”
The news wasn’t nearly so optimistic on a local level. The Texas Workforce Commission reported Hunt County had 45,532 people on the job in May, 391 fewer than during April, but 1,056 more than in May 2022.
More people were reported on the job last month than during any other May in Hunt County’s history.
There were 2,041 people still seeking employment last month, 222 more than in April and 383 more than in May 2022, as the unemployment rate rose from 3.8% to 4.3%.
Unemployment was at a record 9.8% during the COVID pandemic in May 2020, with a record 4,096 people without a job.
The county’s civilian labor force — the total number of people eligible for employment — fell by 169 people between April and May, but rose by 1,439 people in the past year.
