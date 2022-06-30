Anyone wanting to visit a game room in Hunt County may want to grab lunch or dinner first, because the establishments will no longer be able to provide meals and gaming together.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court met Tuesday to consider a change in the county’s rules regarding the operation of game rooms.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray presented a resolution calling for a revision to the Hunt County Game Room Ordinance. The game rooms have been a source of multiple actions by law enforcement in recent years.
The businesses operate what are referred to as 8-liner machines, which are not necessarily illegal, depending on how they are played.
There is a general statewide exemption for games that award non-cash prizes to winners as long as the prize value does not exceed $5, or 10 times the cost of a single play on the device, whichever is less.
And Hunt County had allowed game rooms to operate if more than 50% of the funds the business receives comes from food and drink.
Ray said Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones was seeking a change to the rule.
“The sheriff is wanting to remove that section altogether,” Ray said.
Jones told the commissioners he had no problems with game rooms that operate lawfully, but some are trying to cheat the regulations.
“Now what they do is park a food truck outside,” Jones said, adding that the restaurant exemption requires his officers to go back over the game room’s receipts to make sure they are meeting the requirements of the regulation.
“We have to audit them and we’re not equipped to do that,” Jones said, adding that currently there is only one game room that is using the food exemption and would be “grandfathered” were commissioners to end the county’s food and beverage exemption.
“We will be having a discussion with that person,” Jones said, noting the deputies will be checking on whether the business toes the line on the rest of the ordinance. “If they do not, they will not be grandfathered.”
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners and the amended ordinance will be posted on the county’s web site at www.huntcounty.net
