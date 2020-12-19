Hunt County officials reported another 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to end the work week and added another death attributed to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night that the Hunt County Health Department added 112 COVID-19 cases Thursday and 36 more were added on Friday. All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The latest death was said to be a female, aged 50-64, from Greenville ZIP Code 75402, who was first reported with the virus on Dec. 14 and was reported to be isolating at home
The county had reported 3,466 total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, an increase of 356 cases in the past week.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 42 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 72 Saturday, three more than what was reported Thursday and six more during the past week, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 63 as of Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 46,355 COVID-19 tests performed in Hunt County as of Saturday.
