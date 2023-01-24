Herald-Banner Staff Report
The Greenville City Council this evening will consider the purchase of a TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer for the police department as well as equipment related to its communications center upgrade.
The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
As it stands now, the Greenville Police Department does not perform field tests for narcotics due to rising use of the drug fentanyl and the dangers it presents to officers, according to a memo by Chief Chris Smith as background for the agenda item.
Suspected narcotics are now taken to a Department of Public Safety lab in Tyler, where they are analyzed. This increases the amount of time it takes to prosecute cases, according to Smith’s memo.
The TruNarc can be used to test for 498 substances without removing them from their packaging, and the results are admissible in court, according to the police department.
The cost of the TruNarc is $31,804 and would be paid for through funds from the Governor’s Office.
Also, the council will consider purchasing $108,662 worth of equipment for updates that will coincide with replacement of the city’s radio communications system.
The equipment considered for purchase would replace dispatcher workstations, chairs, computers and ancillary equipment, according to the meeting agenda.
The proposed purchase would provide more efficient use of existing space, ergonomically improved workstations, custom setups for each dispatcher and an improved monitor array for more efficient workflow, according to the meeting agenda. The equipment would be purchased from ThermoFisher Scientific.
