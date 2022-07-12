For the second time, the Greenville City Council today is expected to consider adoption of the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The Greenville Forward Comprehensive Plan is an in-depth blueprint developed to help guide the city’s direction and decision-making for years to come. The massive planning document addresses nearly every facet of city government’s role in Greenville – from culture and quality of life to thoroughfares, public safety, water supply, finances and economic development. The plan addresses commercial and residential growth, business development, infrastructure, downtown revitalization, parks and recreation and other areas.
In late May, the city’s comprehensive plan was brought before the city council for adoption. However, action was tabled after several people raised concerns about the plan, which was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission on a 5-4 vote.
Back in May, Councilman Ben Collins said he was concerned by the lukewarm support from P&Z. In addition, Wayne Morris, a member of the P&Z Commission, noted that the document lacked up-to-date Census information, which would render it out dated as soon as it was approved.
Also, the city council is expected to consider a resolution confirming the hiring of Christopher Smith as the city next chief of police. He was among five finalist candidates considered for the job in Greenville after former Police Chief Scott Smith announced his retirement in January.
Most recently, Christopher Smith was employed as an assistant chief deputy by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.
The regular city council meeting begins today at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
