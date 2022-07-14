What seemed like a done deal concerning the city’s new radio communications system was back before the city council Tuesday night.
Backers of an L3Harris bid, which lost out to Motorola on a 4-2 council vote on June 28, sought to change that outcome.
On June 28, Motorola won a roughly $11 million, 10-year deal for a new city radio system. Councilman Ben Collins argued that the council should “trust our own process” and follow the advice of a city radio committee established to recommend a new citywide radio system. That panel in December 2021 recommended a bid from Motorola. Collins and council members Tim Kruse, Kristen Washington and Kenneth Freeman supported the Motorola bid. Mayor Jerry Ransom and Mayor Pro-Tem Terry Thomas backed L3Harris.
The arguments for the L3Harris bid boiled down to two main factors: Hunt County, which needs a new communications system, would have paid the city $2 million were it to purchase an L3Harris system that would include all of Hunt County. Secondly, a countywide L3Harris system would utilize seven towers instead of the three Motorola had proposed for the city of Greenville. The L3Harris system would have included two sites at the L3Harris facility at Majors Field as well as two more erected by Hunt County outside the city limits. Another three inside the city of Greenville would combine for seven towers.
During a public comments period, Harry Maddox, a senior communications consultant for L3Harris, urged the council to reconsider its decision. He referenced L3Harris’s importance and ties to the city and made note of L3Harris’s seven sites versus Motorola’s three. “Seven is greater than three. It always will be no matter what math you do. This especially holds true in the radio world when it comes to actual sites that receive and broadcast calls.”
Maddox claimed that all members of the city’s radio committee know that a seven-site system is superior to one that relies on three. “The community deserves the best system for its money,” said Maddox.
He urged the city council to have a third-party consultant weigh both proposals “and provide a non-biased, fact-based decision on which design is truly the best for the city of Greenville.”
Later in the meeting, Ransom, too, asked for a reconsideration of the radio system decision.
“I think the city made a mistake mainly because we didn’t accept the $2 million from the county, and I’d like to know what we can do to reconsider that item, or if it’s even possible,” he said.
City Attorney Daniel Ray said his understanding of the city charter is that only a member of the majority can ask to have a decision reconsidered. However, none of the councilmembers who supported Motorola were willing to revisit the matter.
In other business, the council unanimously adopted the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The Greenville Forward Comprehensive Plan is an in-depth blueprint developed to help guide the city’s direction and decision-making for years to come. The planning document addresses nearly every facet of city government’s role in Greenville – from culture and quality of life to thoroughfares, public safety, water supply, finances and economic development. The plan addresses commercial and residential growth, business development, infrastructure, downtown revitalization, parks and recreation and other areas.
