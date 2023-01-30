Cornyn acknowledges overclassification of documents

AUSTIN —U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he believes there is an overclassification of documents, following recent news of classified documents being found in the homes and offices of former president Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden. Even so, he said their care should be prioritized.
Cornyn, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, spoke at a national security conference in Austin on Friday put on by the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. Regarding overclassification, Cornyn said he favors looking into potential reforms including the standard by which documents are classified and who is provided access to the information.
Cornyn went on to repeat data first reported by The New York Times. It found that roughly four million Americans have some level of security clearance with 817 officials given the ability to deem information secret and 671 officials given the ability to deem information top secret.
“Hard for me to imagine that things are very secret, if four million people potentially have access to it in bulk,” Cornyn said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that overclassification is a problem.”
He did not provide detailed policy proposals on how this issue can be addressed, but said he believed there was bipartisan support in Congress to spur discussion.
Cornyn added that he believes one of the reasons individuals may have become lackadaisical when it comes to keeping classified documents safe was that much of what is deemed classified is often open-source. For example, he said, when most members of Congress are given a briefing on classified information, they often walk out thinking, “I could have watched cable news and read the newspaper and learned as much as they were willing to tell me.”
Nonetheless, Cornyn says there is no excuse for documents to be stored improperly.
“Anybody that deals with classified information knows you’re not supposed to take it out of secure facilities,” Cornyn told reporters after the event. “If you do, it’s got to be under lock and key and transported between secure facilities, certainly not put it in your garage, not in your home or your office.”
Cornyn said he is a big advocate of open government, and has a record of expanding access through the Freedom of Information Act, but classifications still need to be taken seriously.
He added that he believes the Senate Committee on Intelligence should have access to the documents under review in the cases of Trump and Biden in order to further understand what information may be vulnerable to a security risk.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has told Congress that it will not have access to the information while investigations are underway, which Cornyn said is “unacceptable.”
“We have a separate and distinct responsibility to provide oversight to the intelligence community. As policymakers we need to know what our adversaries now know because they have gained access perhaps, in these less than secure locations,” Cornyn said. “Denying Congress access to its own records, I say, is unacceptable.”
