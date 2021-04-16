It has been a wet 24 hours or so in Hunt County, although this weekend is expected to be unseasonably cool but dry and windy.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, recorded 1.78 inches of rain between 6:55 p.m. Thursday and 12:55 p.m. this afternoon. The National Weather Service radar was still showing some rain showers scattered across the North Texas area as of 5 p.m. and there is a slight chance f rain before 10 p.m., Cloudy, with a low around 48. and north northwest wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 and north wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night is expected to have a low around 44 with north wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.