The Brigadier General Edward Buckley Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter of Greenville gathered on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse Saturday and performed a bell ringing ceremony exactly at 3 p.m., as part of a nationwide effort to celebrate the start of Constitution Week.
Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23 to commemorate its history, importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today.
This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
